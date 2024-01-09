Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Cars dinged in St Kilda crash

    By Tim Scott
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

     Emergency services attend a crash between two cars in Richardson St, St Kilda, on Tuesday. Photo...
     Emergency services attend a crash between two cars in Richardson St, St Kilda, on Tuesday. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    A St Kilda fender bender blocked a road and left a car with a stoved in door this morning.

    A police spokesman said they received a report of a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Ajax St and Richardson St, St Kilda, at about 9.40am today.

    The road was partially blocked for a time but was now cleared.

    A large black SUV with frontal damage and a blue Toyota with damage to the side could be seen at the scene.

    One police car and an ambulance at the crash site.

    A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they dispatched one ambulance to the motor vehicle incident.

    One patient was assessed in a minor condition, the spokeswoman said.  

    tim.scott@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement