Cars dinged in St Kilda crash

A St Kilda fender bender blocked a road and left a car with a stoved in door this morning.
A police spokesman said they received a report of a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Ajax St and Richardson St, St Kilda, at about 9.40am today.
The road was partially blocked for a time but was now cleared.
A large black SUV with frontal damage and a blue Toyota with damage to the side could be seen at the scene.
One police car and an ambulance at the crash site.
A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they dispatched one ambulance to the motor vehicle incident.
One patient was assessed in a minor condition, the spokeswoman said.