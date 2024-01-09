Cars dinged in St Kilda crash

Emergency services attend a crash between two cars in Richardson St, St Kilda, on Tuesday. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A St Kilda fender bender blocked a road and left a car with a stoved in door this morning.

A police spokesman said they received a report of a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Ajax St and Richardson St, St Kilda, at about 9.40am today.

The road was partially blocked for a time but was now cleared.

A large black SUV with frontal damage and a blue Toyota with damage to the side could be seen at the scene.

One police car and an ambulance at the crash site.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they dispatched one ambulance to the motor vehicle incident.

One patient was assessed in a minor condition, the spokeswoman said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz