Firearm seized after police swarm Mosgiel street

Police at the scene in Mosgiel this afternoon. Photo: Linda Robertson

Police flooded a Mosgiel street this afternoon, after reports a man had pulled a gun on residents.

A large contingent of police was called to Murray St about 2.35pm, including officers armed with rifles.

A police spokeswoman said a firearm was seized by officers but inquiries were ongoing to establish exactly what had occurred.

‘‘We're still trying to figure out exactly what was going on, and what the relationship between the people involved was.’’

She said nobody was injured and no-one had been arrested yet.

‘‘It's all still very unclear.’’

Police could earlier be seen taking witness statements from people on the street.

An onlooker said they saw police removing what looked like a gun bag from a property on the street.

Another had heard reports police were looking for a man who had pulled out a firearm.