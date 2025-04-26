Thousands pay respects

Thousands of people braved the morning chill at the Cenotaph in Queens Gardens, Dunedin, yesterday to pay their respects to those who have served New Zealand.

The Dunedin Anzac Day dawn service began at 6.30am.

About 2000 people crowded around the memorial to remember the fallen and pay their respects to the servicemen and women who have returned from various conflicts.

The guest speaker was Lieutenant-colonel Stewart Dines, RLC, of the British High Commission.

Kaikorai Valley College head students Amy Hitchcox and McKenzie Dinnissen, both 17, gave the reading.

Lt Natasha Whyte, from Burnham Military Camp, and her grandfather Glenn Whyte lay a wreath for those who did not return at the Taieri Beach Cemetery ceremony. Lt Whyte, ex-Dunedin, took part in the Dunedin dawn service before heading to Taieri Mouth, where her grandparents still live. Her grandfather was an assault pioneer as a young man, her father was a Territorial Forces infantry soldier in the 1980s and her paternal grandfather also served in WW11, in the infantry. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Amy described how before dawn on April 25, 1915, the first Anzac soldiers landed on the shores of Gallipoli.

"Our very own Otago soldiers paid a heavy price ... with 147 souls falling at the Battle of Chunuk Bair, a significant proportion of the 693 Otago personnel who died in the war."

She said with New Zealand’s armed forces being deployed during World War 2, other wars, conflicts and many peacekeeping operations that had followed, Anzac Day had become an occasion to honour all who had worn our country’s uniform in service.

"Today, we reflect on that service."

McKenzie said everyone at the gathering was honouring the values the original Anzacs had — loyalty, selflessness and courage.

She spoke about Dunedin-born soldier, doctor and humanitarian Brigadier Brian McMahon, who died on March 13.

He graduated from the University of Otago in 1955 and in 1966 enlisted in the Royal New Zealand Army Medical Corps.

Brig McMahon had a long career that spanned countries and continents, and was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1983.

He was made a knight of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of Saint John of Jerusalem the same year and made a Knight Commander of the Order of St Lazarus in 1986 and was knighted in 1990.

"He embodied the Anzac spirit of courage, compassion, commitment and camaraderie as a soldier for his service to this nation."

The crowd during the 2025 Anzac Day dawn service at the Cenotaph in Queens Gardens yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Roads surrounding Queens Gardens were closed to traffic for the service, and emergency services, along with the Red Cross, were there to help the day run smoothly.

At 9.30am, about 200 people gathered at the soldiers' section at Andersons Bay Cemetery in Tomahawk Rd for a service.

Dozens of services were held around Otago and Southland yesterday.

