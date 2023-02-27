Cars 'extensively damaged' in roundabout crash

Two cars were extensively damaged after an elderly man failed to give way while entering a Dunedin roundabout, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a reports of a collision between two cars at the Andersons Bay Rd roundabout, at the intersection with Portobello Rd, about 8.50am on Sunday.

An 80-year-old man failed to give way and crashed into a vehicle already on the roundabout, causing extensive damage to both cars, Snr Sgt Bond said.

While no serious injuries were reported, the man was taken to hospital as a precaution, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Meanwhile, a Dunedin woman who was driving while using a cellphone clipped a parked car, sparking a reminder from police.

Snr Sgt Bond said police were called to reports of a crash in Brockville Rd about 4.30pm on Sunday.

A 24-year-old woman had been driving up the hill while using a phone, until she hit a parked car, he said.

Airbags did not go off, but an ambulance was called due to the woman’s seatbelt causing her pain.

She was treated at the scene and investigations were ongoing.

The incident served as a reminder to avoid using mobile phones while driving, Snr Sgt Bond said.