Cars raided in Caversham and Corstorphine

Thieves in the Caversham area were hard at work last night.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin said police came across multiple cars parked on the street with smashed passenger windows and internal lights left on in the early hours of the morning.

All the vehicle’s quarterlight windows on the passenger side were broken and the glove boxes looked to be rummaged through.

Police said it looked like the offenders were targeting electronics and cash.

Nothing was yet to be reported stolen to police and nobody was located in the area, Sgt Lee said.

This comes after cars were broken into in a similar manner in Corstorphine on Sunday night.

A laptop, $40 cash and some loose change was stolen in the Corstorphine smash and grab, however it is unclear at this point whether it is the same offenders.

Inquiries into both incidents were ongoing.

‘‘Please remember to remove valuables from your vehicles even if the vehicle is locked on the street as it appears there has been an increase in vehicles being targeted,’’ Sgt Lee said.

