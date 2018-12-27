Cat Rescue shelter renovations under way

Cat Rescue Dunedin co-ordinator Ana Andrianova strips walls at the organisation’s new home, near Karitane. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Summer is always a busy time for Cat Rescue Dunedin organiser Ana Andrianova, but this Christmas has been more hectic than usual as she works on renovations for a new rescue shelter.

Ms Andrianova has taken five weeks annual leave from her job at the University of Otago to do the renovations, and also spent most of Christmas Day hard at work on the project.

She plans to work seven days a week throughout her leave to strip paint and wallpaper from about 10 rooms at a large building, recently bought, near Karitane.

She will also help with painting and other work.

''We'll have premises, so our volunteers, supporters and helpers can always come here and we'll have that little community centre,'' she added.

The group members were ''cat lovers'', and the new premises would allow this team to grow, she said.

About 2015, she founded and co-ordinated Animal Rescue Network New Zealand, a charitable trust that specialised in rescuing cats in the city.

Last year, the name was changed to Cat Rescue Dunedin, to more accurately reflect the trust's goals.

Ms Andrianova has been buoyed by the assistance of ''amazing neighbours'' and other ''lovely people''.

Although grateful, she said more help with the project from people in the community was needed.

''It's all the normal renovation jobs.

''We need handymen and tradesmen.

''We need help, just to prepare the shelter for opening in February.''.

Ms Andrianova is also keen to attract more volunteers - including plumbers and builders - to help with the painting and other renovation work.

Anyone wanting to help the organisation or to learn more was asked to get in touch through

catrescuedunedin@gmail.com.

