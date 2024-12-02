Cause of house fire investigated

Photo: File

An investigation is underway to discover the cause of a fire that gutted a Brockville home.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said Fenz received multiple calls regarding a house fire in Travis St, Brockville yesterday.

Crews from the Roslyn and Dunedin stations attended at 6.37pm.

They arrived to a significant fire at the property and called in extra resources.

Two more engines, one from St Kilda and one from Lookout Point, went to the property.

By 7pm, the fire was extinguished and crews stayed at the scene to make sure no hot spots flared up.

The house was significantly damaged in the blaze.

There was no indications anyone was hurt or trapped inside the property, the spokeswoman said.

The fire was unexplained and a fire investigator would be at the scene today to investigate the cause.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a scene guard was in place while the investigation was underway.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz