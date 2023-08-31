Central Dunedin road workers threatened

An intoxicated man on an early morning walk threatened to assault road workers in Dunedin, police say.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to the construction zone between George and St Andrews Sts at 6.20am this morning following reports of a man threatening workers.

The 29-year-old man was heavily intoxicated and attempted to enter fenced off area while threatening to assault the staff working.

Police located the man who was still standing in the intersection and arrested him for disorderly behaviour and breach of bail conditions.

He is due to appear in court this morning.

