Piece of Otago mining history found in Australia

A historic, beautifully engraved crocodile skin and silver hip flask, belonging to Dunedin explosives inventor Taipo McCracken, has surfaced in Australia. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A piece of Otago’s gold mining history has just been uncovered in Australia, and now its new owner is looking for information about the man it belonged to.

The new owner, who declined to be named, said it was a silver and crocodile skin hip flask, from about the 1900s, which had been beautifully engraved on one side with the horse’s head crest of the McCracken family and the words Omnia Recte (I have done everything right).

On the other side, it is engraved: "‘Taipo’ McCracken, from CJF, Kia-Ora".

An Australian online antique auction site recently described it as "a rare antique Edwardian engraved and monogrammed gentleman’s hip flask, with crocodile skin cover and silver plate cup, with an intriguing New Zealand connection".

"It has quite a story to tell. In excellent antique condition, it is a superior presentation flask, beautifully engraved, bearing the name of an adventurous man."

The auction site said Taipo McCracken was an explosives inventor from Dunedin, and his first name was actually Adam.

But at the time, the McCracken family had a father and son who were both named Adam, and it is not certain who the flask actually belonged to.

The father was born in Scotland in 1851, and the son was born in Queenstown in 1879.

The family appears to have moved to Dunedin after the son was born.

The Otago gold rush had occurred during the 1860s, which led to a rapid influx of foreign miners to the area.

Adam McCracken, father or son, became the inventor of mining explosives.

In 1904, the Otago Witness reported, "Mr Adam M’Cracken [sic], the inventor of the "Taipo explosive" had visited South Africa ‘on business connected with his invention ...

"On his return journey Mr M’Cracken [sic] stayed in Melbourne for the flotation of a taipo syndicate in the Commonwealth.

"This syndicate comprises some of the first names in Melbourne [and] has acquired the taipo rights for the whole of Australia ... arrangements are now being made for the establishment of a factory in Melbourne ... Mr M’Cracken [sic] plans to return to Melbourne to superintend the start of the factory there, and thence proceeds to London to make arrangements for the sale of the British and American rights".

Mr McCracken’s first explosive was called Mortite, and his second Satanite.

In 1903, the Melbourne Argus reported the annual meeting of the Mortite High Explosive Ltd was held at 123 Queen St, Melbourne, and included attendance by notables such as David Syme of The Age.

"A munitions factory [presumably for the manufacture of his invention] was built in Cordite Avenue, Maribyrnong, and later redeveloped as the first armaments factory for the new Commonwealth of Australia," the Argus reported.

The new owner of the hip flask said someone with money and connections greatly admired Mr McCracken’s contribution, and arranged this presentation gift for him.

She said the flask was a "fascinating" piece of historical memorabilia, and wanted to find out more about whether "Taipo" was the father or the son, when he was born, and "any more information".

"I’m interested to hear from any relatives who may know more or who would like to correct anything above."

