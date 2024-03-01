Central Otago clear, Dunedin not so much

Sound familiar? Central Otago basking under glorious blue sky while Dunedin is shrouded in cloud.

A view from space has confirmed the experience of many holidaymakers on the return drive from sunny inland Otago.

As the minutes tick by on the highway the temperature gauge starts to drop and the horizon takes on a distinctly grey tinge as the coast approaches.

The video was taken by the International Space Station as it passed over the lower South Island yesterday when parts of Central Otago were basking in 28c temperatures.

It starts on a cloud-covered West Coast before giving a clear view of the Queenstown-Lakes district and the distinct shape of Lake Wakatipu, finishing on a blob of cloud over Dunedin.

Better weather news is on the way - for one day at least - with Dunedin forecast to reach 26c tomorrow.