Changes made to worker accommodation proposal

The former Brighton Caravan Park could be converted into worker accommodation for people building the new Dunedin hospital. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Concerns about how accommodation for workers building the new Dunedin hospital might cause problems in a coastal community have prompted significant changes to what is proposed.

The former Brighton Caravan Park could be converted into worker accommodation comprising more than 40 one-bedroom units, if a proposal gains approval from the Dunedin City Council.

A decision from the council is understood to be imminent.

Concerns from Brighton residents had included that the proposed 46 units was too many, the proposed 13 car parks on site could be too few and the site’s new usage might not gel well with the host community.

Several people who made submissions to a hearing told the Otago Daily Times they were heartened by adjustments to the proposal.

The applicant GK Accommodation Ltd said on December 21 last year a final set of draft conditions were "generally agreeable".

This followed city council planner Jane O’Dea recommending on November 7 the proposal be declined because it did not reflect the intended character of the township, nor provide an adequate living environment.

She would be minded to recommend approval if amendments were made, such as a reduction in the number of units, increased planting and provision of two or three communal outdoor areas, she said.

Draft conditions included that the facility must have an on-site manager that resides at the site and residents would be subject to an induction process covering protocols about noise and any disorderly behaviour.

Shared transportation to and from the site for employment would be provided.

"The employer of the people living on-site is to have a staff health policy relevant to staff living away from their normal homes," the draft stated.

All residents would have the ability to access internet services at a reasonable connection speed.

A fishing ban would enable freshwater species populations within the Ōtokia Creek to continue their recovery.

The resource consent would lapse after 12 years.

The Ōtokia Creek and Marsh Habitat Trust submitted against the application, but trust chairman Simon Laing said it was now supportive.

Mr Laing said in a personal submission with Anne-Claire Mauger that, as immediate neighbours, they hoped workers would "participate in the wider community and integrate into our clubs and societies and enjoy our beautiful environment in a positive way".

They raised concerns about residents remaining isolated in their rooms and the couple’s experience of worker camps in Australia had taught them facilities needed to be designed and managed well.

"The density of the units does not allow for the provision of areas for residents to gather and socialise, which is important for maintaining a safe and healthy culture within a worker camp."

Mr Laing said he was happier with what was now envisaged, including provision of communal space.

The hearing process had been positive, he said.

grant.miller@odt.co.nz