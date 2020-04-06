Children chalking up lockdown fun

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Ezias and Addisyn live in the same lockdown bubble and were fortunate to share their birthdays late last week.
Rather than celebrate with loads of friends bringing presents, Ezias’ mum Xzenia Kutia said they held an old-fashioned birthday party.
“We wanted to make it memorable by doing activities with family.”
She said the children thought it would be nice to use the brick wall to write messages of thanks and support for all the city’s essential workers, which could be seen by people passing.
“It was great to take it back to the old ways, when you had to be innovative and creative about making fun for the kids.”
She said the families planned to add to the chalk mural to keep it bright and colourful.
Chalk has also been used to turn footpaths into spaces for fun activities such as hopscotch and leapfrog.