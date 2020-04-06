Children chalking up lockdown fun

Dunedin residents have chalked up a new way to keep themselves entertained during the Level 4 lockdown.

Lexi (front, 6), and Lara Lowe (8) try out a hopscotch game on Bayview Rd. Photo: Peter McIntosh

In Mornington, Ezias Kutia and Addisyn Martin put some finishing touches to their chalk mural, on the corner of Haig and Iona Sts, on Friday.

Ezias and Addisyn live in the same lockdown bubble and were fortunate to share their birthdays late last week.

Rather than celebrate with loads of friends bringing presents, Ezias’ mum Xzenia Kutia said they held an old-fashioned birthday party.

“We wanted to make it memorable by doing activities with family.”

She said the children thought it would be nice to use the brick wall to write messages of thanks and support for all the city’s essential workers, which could be seen by people passing.

“It was great to take it back to the old ways, when you had to be innovative and creative about making fun for the kids.”

She said the families planned to add to the chalk mural to keep it bright and colourful.

Chalk has also been used to turn footpaths into spaces for fun activities such as hopscotch and leapfrog.

Ezias Kutia (left, 4) and Addisyn Martin (6) write messages of thanks to essential workers in Mornington on Friday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Lexi and Lara Lowe were out enjoying the creative fun on Bay View Rd on Friday.