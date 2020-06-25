Thursday, 25 June 2020

Cinema screening movies again after lockdown

    Rialto Cinemas Dunedin manager Craig Robinson prepares to hang film posters, ready for for the post-lockdown reopening of the Moray Pl movie theatre.

    He said the doors would "swing open" again this morning and the theatre would resume showcasing art house and mainstream films.

    "We’ll be open Wednesday to Sunday every week," he said.

    "Then during the school holidays, which start on July 4, we’ll be open every day."

    PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    During the holidays, passes will be available for families to watch the latest children’s films, which include Trolls World Tour, SamSam, and Red Shoes and The Seven Dwarfs.

    "For the adults, we have some great films releasing soon, including The Burnt Orange Heresy, Tenet and New Zealand comedy This Town." 

