Claim hub sale call guided by God

Valley Baptist Church community centre. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A church under fire for the sale of a beloved North Dunedin community hub says their decision is backed by God, but a former pastor is not so sure.

Baptist Churches of New Zealand is selling the Valley Baptist Community Centre, which is where the Baptist congregation met before it was dissolved in August 2021.

The sale will leave the Valley Baptist Community Trust and more than 60 other community groups without premises to operate from.

Geoff Pound, who was pastor at the North East Valley church from 1978 to 1985, sent an open letter to Baptist Churches national leader Charles Hewlett and Otago and Southland regional leader Rachel Murray asking them to reconsider their decision to sell.

In response, the church emailed Mr Pound saying the decision to sell was made after "the local churches in the region discerned the mind of Christ together over a long period of time".

"Together they felt this was the decision God would have them make."

Dr Pound told the Otago Daily Times he remained unconvinced.

"Mistakes can and have been made before by people who believe they are following God’s will".

He did not think the decision was carefully considered and believed many Baptist churches in New Zealand and Australia would love to have the facilities used by community organisations, he said.

"For the community, it sends a pretty bad signal to the churches of Dunedin and the people of Dunedin, but particularly those who are involved in community work."

Dr Pound said that when the church got funding for building facilities, it was under the proviso that they would be used by community groups.

"We don’t have a worshipping congregation, but does that mean that they really devalue the real good community work of care, bringing people together?

"I think the church should do the right thing and hand it over to the community group."

He said since moving to Melbourne, he had made similar mistakes selling off land and later regretting it.

Strategically, there were not a lot of Baptist churches in the north side of Dunedin and he urged them to think about how New Zealand Baptists might increase the mission of Jesus in North East Valley instead.

The church is for sale by tender, which closes on May 28. The Valley Baptist Community Trust is making a last-minute effort to fundraise to buy it.

