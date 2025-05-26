Woman charged after pedestrians injured in Chch crash

A 49-year-old woman has been charged after a crash in central Christchurch at the weekend which seriously injured two people, including a child.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Fitzgerald Ave, near Hereford St, about 2.15pm on Saturday.

“Upon arrival on Fitzgerald Avenue, emergency services located a child with critical injuries and an adult with serious injuries,” police said.

Both patients were transported to Christchurch Hospital, where they remain in a stable condition.

A 49-year-old woman is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Friday, May 30, facing two charges of driving dangerously causing injury.

"As the matter is before the court, police are unable to provide further comment on the matter."

Hato Hone St John sent two ambulances to the scene. “Our crews assessed and treated two patients who were transported to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition, and three patients who were assessed and treated in a minor condition at the scene.”