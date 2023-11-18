Conversation about trains on track

Photo: Gregor Richardson

Members of Save Our Trains Ōtepoti Dunedin want to start a conversation about the need for passenger rail in Dunedin.

Spokesman Dave MacPherson said several visitors from the cruise ships were "really interested" about their campaign yesterday, and the discussions were "valuable".

The organisation will make a presentation to the Dunedin City Council shortly about the potential benefits of passenger rail for Dunedin.