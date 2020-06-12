Cops to boost presence for Dunedin's big weekend

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said extra staff would be on duty tonight and tomorrow night as part of alcohol harm prevention measures.
Students have returned to the city post-lockdown, and are expected to be celebrating the end of some exams this weekend.
Meanwhile, up to 20,000 people will flock to Forsyth Barr Stadium to watch the first Super Rugby Aotearoa hit out between the Highlanders and Chiefs tomorrow night.