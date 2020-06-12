Friday, 12 June 2020

Cops to boost presence for Dunedin's big weekend

    By Daisy Hudson
    Highlanders fans party in the Zoo in Forsyth Barr Stadium in 2012. The Zoo has become an annual favourite among Dunedin's student population. Photo by ODT.
    Students and rugby fans are expected to be out in force this weekend, prompting police to boost their presence in Dunedin.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said extra staff would be on duty tonight and tomorrow night as part of alcohol harm prevention measures.

    Students have returned to the city post-lockdown, and are expected to be celebrating the end of some exams this weekend.

    Meanwhile, up to 20,000 people will flock to Forsyth Barr Stadium to watch the first Super Rugby Aotearoa hit out between the Highlanders and Chiefs tomorrow night.
     

