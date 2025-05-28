Cops called to dust-up outside cinema

Police were called to Moray Pl after multiple reports about two men fighting. Photo: Google Maps

A dispute between two men outside a Dunedin cinema turned violent after one refused to leave, police say.

Police were called to Moray Pl at about 4.15pm yesterday after multiple reports from members of the public about two men fighting.

Officers found two men near Metro Cinema, by the Town Hall, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

‘‘A 31-year-old male has recently been hanging around the cinema a lot, and when staff asked him to stop and leave, the male refused."

A 48-year-old male became involved, and a verbal altercation between the two men escalated, he said.

The younger man was trespassed from both the cinema and the Dunedin City Library, Sgt Lee said.

