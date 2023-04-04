Courier van hits power pole in NEV

North East Valley will experience power outages after a New Zealand Post van crashed into a power pole.

The crash occurred at the corner of Arnold St and Leicester St about 11.30am today.

The pole was crushed at its bottom, causing it to slant on an angle above a house.

A courier van hit a power pole in Northeast Valley today. Photo: Linda Robertson

Police evacuated one nearby house on Arnold St as firefighters and traffic management secured the area.

Ross Home retirement village's power has been out since the crash.

However, they said it the effects were minimal and they expected to have it restored by 2.15pm.

A resident of nearby Bouverie St heard the crash, describing it as a "loud bang".

An online update from the power line provider, Aurora Energy, said the power across North East Valley, Opoho and Dalmore would be out for at least half an hour.

Arnold St will remain without electricity for eight hours to repair the pole, it said.

A police spokesman said there were no injuries from the crash.

