Covid-19: Surveillance testing under way in South

Dr Susan Jack. Photo: ODT files

Covid-19 surveillance testing of health workers is under way as the South records its 17th consecutive day of no new cases of the virus.

The region’s coronavirus total remains at 216, with nine active cases, 205 people now recovered and two deaths.

Southern's Medical Officer of Health Dr Susan Jack said today that 12,519 tests were carried out for 11,554 people in the Southern District Health Board area as of May 4.

Of those, more than 1500 were surveillance testing of asymptomatic people. All of the surveillance testing results received so far have been negative.

The surveillance testing was requested by the Ministry of Health and is part of the SDHB's work to try to uncover any undetected disease in the community.

Carried out by WellSouth PHO and general practices, it includes targeted testing focusing on health care and other essential workers, Māori and Pacific people, and those with a history of international travel.

Testing of health care workers has included asymptomatic staff in Dunedin, Southland, Dunstan and Gore hospitals who have worked in areas that provided care for patients with coronavirus.

This testing began on April 30 and should be completed by Thursday.

Community Based Assessment Centre and general practice staff are also being tested, and 343 results have been processed to date.

On Friday, employees at Alliance’s Lorneville plant near Invercargill were tested, and this week the DHB was testing employees at the Pukeuri plant near Oamaru.

Members of the Pasifika community were also tested today in Oamaru.

Testing has also been undertaken at Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki marae in Otago, Murihiku marae in Invercargill and Te Rau Aroha marae in Bluff.

In addition, 343 people were tested at a Queenstown supermarket, and 246 people at hostel accommodation in the resort.