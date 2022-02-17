Covid case at Otago Boys' hostel

richard_hall.jpg Rector Richard Hall

Otago Boys’ High School has confirmed a positive Covid-19 case at its hostel.

In an announcement to parents today, rector Richard Hall said the person was an ex-staff member who lived in one of the house master accommodation rooms at the School House hostel, located outside of the dormitory sites.

‘‘This person has not had any duties or responsibilities this year in School House and has not been in regular contact with students or staff.’’

Current information suggested the risk to staff and pupils was minimal, however the school was taking all precautions, Mr Hall said.

Three current housemasters were isolated and would be tested.

Each housemaster was isolating separately, away from staff and pupils, and the school was following the guidelines from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education.

The person was well and currently showed no symptoms, Mr Hall said.

The person came in contact with the virus through a connection to Queenstown.

‘‘We thank him for his vigilance around this important health issue.’’

The hostel would remain open with pupils and staff believed to be able to carry on as normal safely.

The health and safety of staff and pupils was the top priority and the school was closely monitoring the situation.