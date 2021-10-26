Covid causes festival to be postponed again

The Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival is now scheduled to take place on Waitangi Weekend next year. File photo

Covid-19 has once again mucked up plans for the Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival.

The festival, already postponed once, has been pushed back to run during Waitangi Weekend on February 4 and 5 next year.

Festival director Jason Schroeder said the decision would give organisers time for the Government’s new traffic light Covid-19 management system to come into effect.

It would also give time for more clarity about how vaccine certificates will be used.

“We know that under the Covid-19 Protection Framework, the event will be able to go ahead without any crowd number limits once we are at level Orange or Green.

‘‘All attendees will be required to have been vaccinated and present a vaccine certificate to gain event entry at both levels. Therefore, we encourage all of those wishing to attend the event to get vaccinated”.

The festival had already previously been postponed from October to December.

There had been careful consideration around postponement dates and collaboration with other event organisers, and whilst there may be other event clashes, the festival had limited options available, Mr Schroeder said.

“While we would love to be able to run the festival for Dunedin, we also recognise that we would not be able to do so and deliver the quality event and diverse range of music and food and beverage offerings that you have come to love without people being able to travel across the country.

‘‘The reality is that moving the event dates to Waitangi Weekend provides some level of certainty for all of those involved ad buys time for our vendors who are still impacted by current restrictions to get back on their feet.’’

Tickets for the current dates will be automatically transferred to the new dates. Friday to Friday, Saturday to Saturday respectively.

Refunds are available via Ticket Master for those who are no longer able to attend due to the date shift; the refund period has been extended until 5pm on Tuesday, November 30.

Minor changes to the vendor list and entertainment line-up will be released in due course.