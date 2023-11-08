Crash closes busy Dunedin road

A two-vehicle crash between a car and a van closed a busy Dunedin road for over an hour today.

A police spokesman said Dunedin police responded to the crash on Taieri Rd, Kaikorai Valley at 12.15pm today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Hato Hone St John were also in attendance.

A section of Taieri Rd was closed with detours in place following a collision between a car and van in Taieri Rd, Dunedin after 12pm today. Photo: Linda Robertson

There were no serious injuries and the road was blocked till 1.30pm.

The road remained partially blocked for a short time after.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz