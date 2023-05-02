Crash closes lane of Southern Motorway

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Southbound traffic on the Southern Motorway was down to one lane after a car drove into the barrier, police say.
A police spokeswoman said one person received minor injuries in the crash at Fairfield about 5.15pm.
Traffic management was called to the scene as was St John, the spokeswoman said.
"It looks like a vehicle has gone into the barrier," she said.
No further details were immediately available.