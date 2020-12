A late-model Mercedes Benz hit a street light pole at Opoho Loop Rd in Dunedin on Thursday morning. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

A car crash in the Dunedin suburb of Opoho yesterday happened after the driver sneezed, police say.

One person sustained moderate injuries when their Mercedes Benz hit a street light pole in Opoho Loop Rd about 8.15am.

A St John spokeswoman said the patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

Acting Sergeant Bryce Johnson this morning said the crash happened after the driver sneezed.

No alcohol was involved.