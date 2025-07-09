Investigation continues after pedestrian hit in Princes St

File photo: ODT

Investigations are continuing after a woman was hit by a car in central Dunedin yesterday morning, resulting in both her and the driver being taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Princes St and Manor Place at about 7.50am after a 56-year-old woman was hit by a car driven by a 62-year-old woman.

The pedestrian hit the ground and was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver was also taken to hospital due to shock, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

Police were continuing to investigate the incident due to conflicting information, including whether the driver had her headlights on, and whether the pedestrian had properly checked for oncoming traffic, Snr Sgt Bond said.

