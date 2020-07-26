Sunday, 26 July 2020

Updated 11.30 am

Crews called to property 'well alight' in Corstorphine

    By Emma Perry
    Five fire crews are fighting a blaze at a house in Corstorphine.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said four crews and a ladder were called to the scene about 9.50am.

    She said the residential property in Middleton Rd was "well alight" and crews were in the process of extinguishing the blaze.

    All people have been accounted for, she said.

    A witness who lived nearby said he was drinking his morning coffee when he heard the sound of cracking and windows breaking.

    Smoke billows from a house fire in Middleton Rd, Dunedin. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    He went outside to his balcony and saw the flames coming through the windows of the house, he said.

    He said he saw the occupants of the house outside.

    "It was very scary."

    St Clair senior station officer and incident controller Pete Douglas said 100% of the home was smoke damaged and 60% to 70% was fire damaged.

    Two smoke alarms in the home went off which meant the occupants of the home were alerted to the fire and could escape, he said.

    "It shows the importance of having them [smoke alarms] installed and properly working."

    While firefighters had a couple of ideas about what the cause of the blaze may have been, fire investigators would begin work to confirm the cause. 

    Smoke could be seen rising from the blaze from as far as the city centre.

    Fire crews at the scene of the fire in Middleton Rd. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
