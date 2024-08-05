Alleged court attack broke officer's cheekbone

Swade Davis. Photo: Rob Kidd

A violent outburst by an offender in court only seconds after he was sentenced left a Dunedin police officer with a broken cheekbone.

Swade James Davis, 29, postured up in the dock at the conclusion of his Dunedin District Court sentencing on Friday, made some foul-mouthed comments before allegedly punching the police officer in the face.

The alleged attack took place only seconds after he was jailed more than five years for a violent armed burglary.

It has emerged today the attack left the officer with a broken cheekbone.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the officer would be off work for ‘‘some time’’ following the assault.

The police officer, only three months on the job, would be resting at home while that healed, Snr Sgt Bond said.

An investigation into the incident was ongoing.

Following the attack, court security, corrections officers and police swarmed the room to restrain Davis and the court was hurriedly cleared.