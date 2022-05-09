Monday, 9 May 2022

Alleged drink-driver in high-speed crash

    By Oscar Francis
    An allegedly drunk driver appears to have had a lucky escape after a high-speed crash between Dunedin and Port Chalmers at the weekend.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police attended a crash in Ravensbourne Rd at 4.10am on Sunday.

    The vehicle appeared to have been driven at high speed and the driver recorded a breath alcohol reading of 559mcg - more than double the legal limit.

    No injuries were reported.

    A 33-year-old man has been charged with careless driving and drink driving, Snr Sgt Bond said.

