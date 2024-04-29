Alleged drink driver's car overloaded with youths

A middle-aged Dunedin man allegedly driving under the influence had a backseat overloaded with teenagers when he was stopped by police on Saturday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police stopped a vehicle in South Rd, Dunedin at 5.20pm after spotting a vehicle driving along with five passengers in the back seat.

In total, there was seven people in the five seater car, Snr Sgt Bond said.

When the vehicle was stopped, one of the passengers ran away but the others remained inside the vehicle.

The 42-year-old driver underwent breath testing procedures which recorded a result over the legal limit, but the man then elected to have a blood sample taken for testing.

Three of the man’s passengers were youths, one aged 13-years-old and two were 15. The rest of the passengers were adults, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The three youths were returned home to their caregivers by officers.

On Saturday at 11.30pm, police stopped a vehicle in Hillside Rd, South Dunedin at 11.30pm.

The driver was a 54-year-old man who had a 19-year-old woman in the passenger seat.

While police spoke to the driver, the officer noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the car and asked the pair if they had any in the vehicle.

The pair said yes and produced some marijuana from the vehicle.

A warrantless search was initiated which resulted in 595 grams of cannabis, 1.32 grams of meth, a meth pipe, and $539 in cash being found.

The man was arrested and charged with possession of cannabis for supply and the vehicle was impounded as he was also a suspended driver.

He will appear in court on May 2.

