Saturday, 12 September 2020

Anger after Kensington Oval vandalised

    By John Lewis
    Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    Dunedin City Council staff are angry after discovering a large area of the Kensington Oval’s playing surface was vandalised by a vehicle.

    It is believed to have happened on Friday night or Saturday morning.

    DCC parks and recreation general manager Robert West said council staff would inspect the damage on Monday to see how bad it was, and what would need to be done to fix it.

    "We’re pretty disappointed.

    "It’s sad that people are damaging community facilities like that, that are used by sports people of all ages."

    He said there were several CCTV cameras in the area and council would be checking them to see if the culprit could be identified.

