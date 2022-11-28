Argument leads to assault with hockey stick

A Dunedin man assaulted a person with a hockey stick in a Covid-19 positive household on Saturday.

The 55-year-old man assaulted a 43-year-old with a hockey stick following a verbal argument in the kitchen at 9pm on Saturday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

Police attended the Great King St address and arrested the alleged attacker.

He would appear in court on charges of assault with a weapon.

Both of the people involved were positive for Covid-19, Snr Sgt Bond said.