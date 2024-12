Armed police at a checkpoint at Te Ngaru, near Aramoana, this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Armed police descended upon Te Ngaru, near Aramoana, this morning in order to bring someone into custody.

A police spokeswoman said armed police were at an Aramoana Rd property to carry out an arrest warrant.

A reporter at the scene said nine police cars were present.

One person was taken into custody, the spokeswoman said.