Armed police flood Dunedin holiday park to arrest wanted man

Photo: RNZ

Armed police flooded into a Dunedin holiday park yesterday to arrest a man wanted over a shooting in Invercargill.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said armed police responded to the Dunedin Holiday Park yesterday at 8.20pm due to a wanted man being sighted.

He was wanted for multiple warrants including failing to appear in court and serious historical offending in Invercargill.

The 35-year-old man was arrested without incident and was expected to appear in Dunedin District Court today on eight new charges relating to historical offences in Invercargill including arson, unlawful possession of a firearm and wounding with intent.

It is understood he was wanted in relation to a Tay St shooting in Invercargill in July.

One person was taken to hospital in the shooting, while their attacker fled the scene.

