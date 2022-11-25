Arrest after armed police chase man

A police dog and armed officers chase a man in Loyalty St in South Dunedin about 10am yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were making inquiries to locate a man who had a warrant for his arrest.

He was located, arrested and would be appearing in court this morning. He was wanted in relation to matters before the court, including breaching a protection order and conditions of intensive supervision, Snr Sgt Bond said.

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Armed police with rifles, including an officer with a 40mm launcher, could be seen assembling at the Hillside Rd end of Loyalty St before moving in on the man.