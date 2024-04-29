Rugby player dies after on-field brain injury

Photo: ODT files

A father of three has died after a severe brain injury during a rugby game in east Auckland over the weekend.

Cory Heather, who is in his 30s, was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition after being injured in the game in Beachlands on Saturday afternoon.

His family said in an online fundraising page that he died on Sunday evening.

They described him as a "much-loved partner" and a "hands on father" to his three children, all aged 5 and under.

Heather was "a cherished friend to many", the page said.

"A bright spark who lead an exceptional life and will be so dearly missed. We love you forever."

Beachlands Maraetai club president James Gemmell told the New Zealand Herald that Heather was one of their senior players.

"Cory was a much-loved member of the Senior Under-85kg team, the club and wider community," Gemmell said.

"The club is heartbroken by Cory's passing. His family, friends and teammates all have our love and support.

"We understand the accident will have been traumatic for many involved, including the opposition, match officials and spectators."

Gemmell told the Herald that he wanted to thank the members of the community and emergency service members who came to Heather's aid.