Murder charge over Auckland driveway death

Police were still at the scene in Massey on Wednesday morning. Photo: Finn Blackwell/RNZ

A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a fatal crash in the west Auckland suburb of Massey.

Police said a vehicle struck the victim on a driveway on Lanham Lane on Tuesday evening and left the scene immediately after.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff at the scene, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene," Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Williams, of Waitematā CIB, said.

Officers found and seized the vehicle at an Avondale address late on Tuesday.

The alleged offender was known to the victim and was arrested in the Thames area and brought back to Auckland.

He was expected to appear in Waitākere District Court today.

"Police are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the man's death," Williams said.

"While we can't comment on the specifics of what has taken place, I can advise that both men are known to each other."

A scene examination was continuing at the address and police enquiries were underway overnight to established what had happened.

Neighour Nelu Lotonu told RNZ in the 20 years he had lived in the area he had never seen anything like it, and it was usually quiet.

"This is my first time to see that happening," he said.

"Very shocking, because it's a quiet area."

Another resident told The New Zealand Herald they heard a car roar up a hill before it struck something and returned to hit it again.

The driver was "driving like something else. Eventually he took off," she said.

She told the Herald the victim "kept to himself" and "sometimes he'd wave".

Police are asking anybody with information to contact them. Tips can be offered anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.