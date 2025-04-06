Power outage affects Dunedin residents

An unplanned power outage has left more than 3400 Aurora Energy customers in the dark tonight.

The Aurora Energy website said the effected areas Balaclava, Belleknowes, Bradford, Brockville, Dunedin Central, Glenross, Kaikorai, Kenmure, Maryhill, Mornington, Mount Grand and Roslyn had been without power since 9.03pm.

There was currently no estimated time for when the power might come back on.

Aurora’s response crew was investigating.