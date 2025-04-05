Second person dies after crash down bank

A second person has died after a vehicle crashed down a bank in Christchurch earlier this week.

Emergency services were called to Christchurch-Akaroa Rd (State Highway 75), near Little River, about 10.40am on Thursday.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from the Akaroa and Christchurch City stations reportedly found two people trapped in the vehicle.

One person died in hospital a short time later, and a second person transported in a critical condition died in hospital early today, police said in a statement.

No other vehicles were involved and an investigation into the crash is under way.

