Beware of wandering deer

Adam Luke’s Subaru after his accidental collision with a deer. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Drivers should watch out for deer stalking Queenstown country roads during hours of darkness.

That warning’s from Brit Adam Luke, who was recently on his way to work at Millbrook, near Remarkable Vets, when about 6am he smashed into a deer that came out of nowhere, killing it on impact.

"It scared the life out of me."

A day later his manager told him he’d been behind a car on the same road but close to Arthurs Point when the driver in front collided with a large stag.

"I think we are both lucky to have gotten out of these accidents uninjured.

"If I’d hit that deer straight on, that would 100% have been on my windshield and on me."

Luke says he’s heard anecdotally more deer are roaming roadsides due to deforestation further up.

With his $4900 Subaru Exiga almost irreparably damaged, he’s also learnt a, er, dear lesson.

He says he was "very stupidly" convinced to get third-party car insurance only, rather than comprehensive cover.

"It’s pretty crazy you guys even offer that over here, in the UK it’s full insurance or no insurance."

As a result, Luke says Bambi’s scuppered his plans to drive around the South and North Islands after finishing up at Millbrook.