Power being restored after Queenstown CBD outage

Most of the Queenstown CBD has power back after an unexpected fault cut power to about 333 customers earlier this evening.

The Aurora Energy website said the power cut happened about 6.20pm, but linesmen had managed to restore power to most of the customers.

Shortly before 9pm only 26 remained without power, and they were expected to have that restored by 10pm.

An Aurora Energy spokeswoman said it was not yet known what had caused the outage.