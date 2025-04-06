Quick-thinking artist saves life's work from a fiery fate

Dunedin artist Michelle Annand outside the Manchester Unity Chambers in Stuart St. PHOTO: MARK JOHN

A Dunedin artist’s proactive call saved her life’s work and a 19th-century Dunedin building from going up in flames.

Painter Michelle Annand was working on researching a painting in her studio inside the Manchester Unity Chambers building, on top of The Perc Cafe in Stuart St when she started smelling something burning at about 8pm this evening.

She did not see a fire but she decided to call Fire and Emergency NZ anyway.

Fenz Senior Station Officer Mark Leonard said the crew found an overheated internal light inside and was able to isolate it before it caused any damage.

He said it was really good Ms Annand made an early call and Fenz was able to respond quickly with three appliances from Roslyn, Dunedin and Willowbank station.

Fire and Emergency services at work on lower Stuart St shortly after 8pm this evening. PHOTO: JEREMY QUINN

Ms Annand said all of the art that she had been collecting and making for decades as well as some personal belongings were inside the building.

"I was shaking.

"I managed to grab my passport but I really didn’t want to lose my entire life’s art collection.’’

She thought the smell could have been coming from the kitchen downstairs or another tenant in the building leaving something on by accident.

When she went into the hallway the smell got stronger and she thought the back of the building could be on fire.

Michelle Annand's paintings in her studio inside the Manchester Unity Chambers building. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

She left the building and called Fenz.

"It’s a really old building, I didn’t want it to go up.

"That would have been a disaster."

The Manchester Unity Building was built in 1883 and later extended and remodeled in 1933.

Ms Annand said it was lucky she was there at the time of the smell because she had nipped out to a Hare Krishna event not too long before then.

