Police seek witnesses after fatal Taieri crash

The car and motorcycle involved in the crash. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Police are appealing for the public’s help following a fatal crash between a motorcycle and car, south of Dunedin last week.

Police were called to the scene on East Taieri-Allanton Rd (SH1) at about 1.30pm on September 4.

Detective Darrin Healy, of Dunedin, said police wanted to speak to anyone travelling in the area near J.Tee’s Golf and Function Centre, between 1.20pm and 1.30pm that Thursday.

"In particular, police are interested to hear from you if you may have seen an orange Suzuki Swift or a white and black motorcycle leading up to the time of the crash," Det Healy said.

They were also keen to talk to the driver of a white van with black and white chevron stripes on the back half (pictured below).

Police would like to speak to the driver of this van, which was seen in the are around the time of the crash. Photo: Supplied/NZ Police

"We have no reason to believe this driver had any involvement in the crash, however, they may have information that can assist with our investigation," Det Healy said.

- Allied Media