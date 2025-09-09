Earl Grey turns eyes

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Dunedin North Intermediate pupil Emma Guinle, 12, takes a photograph of 3-year-old rabbit Earl Grey as he rests under a cherry tree.

Earl has been with his owners for about three years. They said they took him for walks to lush pastures around town because their North Dunedin house did not have room for him to run around freely.

They had been asked to leave the Dunedin Botanic Garden but the lawn outside the University of Otago clock tower was proving popular and he was receiving a lot of attention from passers-by, including Emma, who had only ever seen a rabbit in the wild before.