Red-light runner causes crash at city intersection

A disagreement between two women drivers over who ran a red light in Dunedin had to be sorted out by police checking CCTV in the area.

The 80-year-old and 22-year-old crashed at the intersection of Cumberland and Lower Stuart Sts about 7.10am on Saturday. Both claimed the other ran the red light.

No-one was injured but both cars were significantly damaged and needed to be towed.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police checked CCTV footage and found it was the elderly woman, who had been driving north on Cumberland St, who ran the red light.

She was issued with an infringement notice.

Drink-driving

* On Friday at 10.18pm, a 47-year-old man attempted to avoid stopping at a checkpoint in King Edward St, South Dunedin.

The man stopped short of reaching the checkpoint and turned his car around when signalled to stop. He was breath-tested and recorded a breath alcohol level of 719mcg.

He told police he was on his way to work. His licence was suspended for 28 days and would appear in court at a later date.

* A 60-year-old man driving in Gladstone Rd, North Dunedin, was found to be four times over the legal breath alcohol limit when he was stopped at 10.04pm on Saturday.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 1059mcg. He was charged with excess alcohol consumption, third or subsequent, his licence was suspended and he would appear in court at a later date.

* A 46-year-old man was breath-tested after swerving off the road and crashing his car into a nearby fence on State Highway 87 at North Taieri.

When police arrived, he admitted to drinking and recorded a breath alcohol level of 521mcg. His licence was suspended and he was charged with excess breath alcohol, third or subsequent. He would also appear in court at a later date.