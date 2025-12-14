St Bathans: an artist’s muse

Otago Peninsula artist Pauline Bellamy is celebrating 50 years of connection to St Bathans with an exhibition of her paintings depicting the township and its surrounding landscape this month. Photo: Brenda Harwood

Buying a historic property in Central Otago gold mining township St Bathans in 1972 has led to a life-long artistic love affair for Otago Peninsula artist Pauline Bellamy.

Now the extraordinary results of Bellamy’s delight in the landscape, buildings and light of St Bathans in all seasons are celebrated in her exhibition "St Bathans Advent", featuring selected works from 50 years of painting the township.

In 1972, Pauline and John Bellamy bought the historic Billiards Saloon of the original Vulcan Hotel, complete with Cobb & Cob Stables out the back, for $1000.

"We originally bought the building as storage, but it ended up being a big part of our lives," Bellamy said.

"We lived up in St Bathans for quite a few years before we came to Dunedin as the kids were getting older.

"We still spend a lot of time up there though — it’s a very special place to get away to."

Over the years, Bellamy has spent many hundreds of hours painting the township, its surrounding area and the people in all four seasons.

"The light is incredible up there, especially in the late afternoon and evening, and in the winter."

Even when there is snow on the ground, Bellamy can often be found outside, wrapped up warm, with her easel and paint brushes.

Or, on especially cold days, she may paint sitting in the car.

"There is always something different to see, I just can’t get enough of it."

"St Bathans Advent", which is displayed until December 24 at the Bellamys Metro gallery, at 51 Moray Pl, has been styled in a similar way to an advent calendar, with a painting unveiled each day.

The concept for the exhibition was the brainchild of Bellamy’s son and fellow artist Manu Berry, who is running the recently-opened Bellamys Metro gallery. "I think it’s a fun way to feature each painting, it really helps to focus the gaze," Bellamy said.

Opened in April, following a devastating fire at the Bellamys Gallery in Macandrew Bay, the new town gallery was proving successful, he said.

Work is continuing on repairs to the Macandrew Bay site.

"We are really enjoying this gallery space in the centre of town, it is the perfect size and has lovely light.

"There is also a wonderful community among the retailers and gallery operators in this part of town."

