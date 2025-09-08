Geared up for good

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Harley Davidson duo Jane and Owen Jones, of Dunedin, prepare to take their motorcycle on a United We Ride charity event for the Salvation Army on Saturday.
McIver and Veitch owner Jason Veitch said the event was held across Australia and New Zealand.
Harley riders made a donation to the charity and rode in a crew around Dunedin. Just over $3000 was raised in the Dunedin leg for the Salvation Army.