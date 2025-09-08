Geared up for good

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Harley Davidson duo Jane and Owen Jones, of Dunedin, prepare to take their motorcycle on a United We Ride charity event for the Salvation Army on Saturday.

McIver and Veitch owner Jason Veitch said the event was held across Australia and New Zealand.

Harley riders made a donation to the charity and rode in a crew around Dunedin. Just over $3000 was raised in the Dunedin leg for the Salvation Army.