Driver killed in crash near Gore

One person has died following a serious crash in the Gore District last night.

The crash in Charlton Siding Rd, off State Highway 1 in Waimumu, involved one vehicle and was reported about 10pm, police said in a statement today.

"Sadly, the sole occupant of the vehicle was located deceased at the scene."

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene examination.

Crews from Fire and Emergency's Mataura and Gore stations attended.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

