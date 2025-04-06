Sunday, 6 April 2025

Driver killed in crash near Gore

    1. Southland

    One person has died following a serious crash in the Gore District last night. 

    The crash in Charlton Siding Rd, off State Highway 1 in Waimumu, involved one vehicle and was reported about 10pm, police said in a statement today.

    "Sadly, the sole occupant of the vehicle was located deceased at the scene."

    The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene examination.

    Crews from Fire and Emergency's Mataura and Gore stations attended.

    Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

    - APL