Driver killed in crash near Gore

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has died following a serious crash in the Gore District last night.
The crash in Charlton Siding Rd, off State Highway 1 in Waimumu, involved one vehicle and was reported about 10pm, police said in a statement today.
"Sadly, the sole occupant of the vehicle was located deceased at the scene."
The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene examination.
Crews from Fire and Emergency's Mataura and Gore stations attended.
Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
- APL