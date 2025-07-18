Teens accused of crime spree in 500km joyride in stolen car

Two 13-year-olds have been charged after allegedly stealing an Uber Eats driver’s vehicle and taking it on a 500km joyride to Christchurch.

Police say one of the teenagers allegedly stole the car in Invercargill on Saturday night as the Uber Eats driver made a delivery.

The pair then took it on a seven-hour joyride from the southern city to Christchurch.

The stolen vehicle was also allegedly involved in petrol thefts in Dunedin, Oamaru, Ashburton and Christchurch and a theft from The Warehouse.

A police spokesperson told The New Zealand Herald CCTV footage showed the two youths allegedly concealing tools in their clothing before fleeing The Warehouse after being confronted by store security.

The suspects matched descriptions from several vehicle-related offences, the spokesperson told the Herald.

After the pair fled police in Christchurch on Sunday, road spikes were used to stop them.

The teens were charged with two counts of unlawfully taking a vehicle, two counts of unlawfully interfering with a vehicle, two attempted vehicle thefts and theft of tools from a local retail store.

They also face charges for dangerous driving and failing to stop for police. They are expected to appear in a Christchurch court.

Invercargill area prevention manager acting inspector Mel Robertson told The Press the pair were “extremely fortunate” no one was injured.

“The fact that two young individuals were able to travel from Invercargill to Christchurch without serious injury is considered extremely fortunate,” Robertson said.

“Police continue to investigate and urge anyone with further information to come forward.”

