NZ First MP's wife 'assaulted' at airport

Shane Jones

Dot Jones - wife of New Zealand First MP Shane Jones - has been assaulted at Auckland Airport.

A spokesperson for the minister said the couple was waiting for a flight when he was verbally abused and she assaulted.

The spokesperson said Dot Jones later spoke to police and charges were expected to be laid.

Auckland Airport said the incident occurred yesterday in the domestic terminal and it was supporting police with the investigation.

"The airport security team had staff on site following the incident," an airport spokesperson said.

"Auckland Airport has zero tolerance for abuse of any kind and takes matters like this seriously."

Police said no injuries were reported as a result of the confrontation.

Shane and Dot Jones have declined to comment as the matter is now with police.